‘We have to be creative’: Churches prepare for socially distant Easter Mass

WALTHAM, Massachusetts (WBZ) — Easter Sunday will mark the 46th consecutive week of outdoor masses at Our Lady’s Parish in Waltham. “Holy Week is here. The time to come forward,” said Our Lady’s Pastor Father James DiPerri.

People set up their beach chairs socially distance right in the parking lot.

Father DiPerri says the outdoor services are extremely well attended and he expects a busy Easter. “People come together, they want to be together and they follow the health guidelines and thankfully all goes well,” said Father DiPerri.

“By the grace of god we’ve had no COVID cases here at our church from any service,” said Liberty Baptist Church Pastor Adam Riveiro.

Liberty Baptist Church in Easton is also nearing a year of adjusting services amid the pandemic. Church members can choose to worship inside or listen through their car radio.

“There is no substitute for being part of the service. We also want to make sure that those who are the most vulnerable that there is a mechanism to make sure that they can feel like they are a part of church too,” said Pastor Riveiro.

At Our Lady’s the outdoor mass may even continue even when the pandemic is over. “I think the key is that we have to be creative, whatever the times may bring,” said Father DiPerri.

