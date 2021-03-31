Reward increased to $20,000 for information on road rage suspect who killed mom of six

National-World

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pennsylvania (WPMT) — A Lancaster County mother of six is dead after a road rage shooting in North Carolina Thursday morning.

Julie Eberly, 47, of Manheim was shot while merging into a lane on Interstate 95 north in North Carolina.

Robeson County Sherriff’s office says officers were dispatched to reports of a person shot on I-95 North around 11:40 a.m. on March 25.

Officials say the victim’s vehicle was merging, and got too close to another.

The driver of that vehicle then pulled up on the passengers side of Eberly’s vehicle, rolled down his window and fired several shots, striking Eberly through the passengers door.

The driver then fled the scene.

Eberly was taken to a local hospital for her injuries, where she later died.

Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins stated “This was an innocent family from Pennsylvania headed to the beach for a vacation. Thankfully they had left their six children at home with grandparents but now these kids have to live with the thought of their mother being murdered on in such a cowardly and senseless way. My heart goes out to this family and I ask that everyone reading this stop and pray for this entire family”.

Friends and family describe Eberly as a beautiful, loving, generous, and giving mother and grandmother. They are raising funds in her memory to help organizations that were close to her heart.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s office has identified the suspect vehicle.

Investigators say the vehicle is a silver, four door, Chevrolet Malibu, made between 2008-2013.

The car has a North Carolina license plate, tinted windows, and chrome trim around the window frame.

The suspect in the case is described as an African American man with dreadlocks.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s office has increased a reward for information that leads to the suspect in the death of Eberly to $20,000.

