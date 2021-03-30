Off-duty police officer attacked, dragged by car while trying to stop suspect

National-World

CASA GRANDE, Arizona (KPHO/KTVK) — An off-duty Casa Grande police officer is in the hospital after he was attacked in the parking lot of a Lowe’s store and dragged by a car.

On Sunday afternoon, the officer was leaving the store when he noticed a man trying to either burglarize or steal his car. The officer confronted the man and attempted to detain him.

But during the altercation, the suspect was able to jump into his own vehicle, and he took off. But as the suspect was speeding away, the officer was dragged by the suspect’s car for several hundred feet.

When police arrived, they found the officer lying on the ground with significant injuries to his torso and head. The officer was rushed to the hospital where he was treated for his injuries. Police say the officer is in stable condition, but will have to remain hospitalized for several days.

It wasn’t until Monday morning that police were able to locate the suspect and take him into custody. He has been identified as 25-year-old Dominick Alford.

Alford was booked into the Pinal County Adult Detention Center. It’s not clear yet what charges he could face.

