Fight at Walmart parking lot escalates to person being struck, run over, sheriff says

AMADOR COUNTY, California (KOVR) — A Jackson man has been arrested after a fight in the Walmart parking lot that escalated to a person being struck and run over by a pickup truck.

The incident happened Monday afternoon in Amador County. According to the sheriff’s office, dispatchers got a report of a fight going on at the Walmart parking lot.

Deputies who responded to the scene were then told by witnesses that one suspect, Jackson resident John Douglas McAllister, had tried to leave the scene in a pickup truck. But, while leaving, McAllister allegedly struck someone with his pickup.

Witnesses said the person struck by the pickup then rolled off the hood and was run over.

McAllister was stopped by deputies and detained in the parking lot. Medics took both him and the man struck and run over to the hospital.

After being medically cleared, McAllister was arrested and booked into Amador County Jail. He is facing a charge of assault with a deadly weapon.

Exactly what started the fight is unclear at this point in the investigation.

