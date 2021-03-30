Father, daughter rescued from submerged car

National-World

MURFREESBORO, Tennessee (WSMV) — Rutherford County Fire Rescue responded to two water rescue calls Sunday night, both involving submerged vehicles.

The first call was on Central Valley Road just before 8 p.m. A father and his teenage daughter were inside their vehicle. As crews approached, screaming could be heard coming from the car.

Crew members hurriedly gathered their equipment as the car began sinking further under water to the point it was no longer visible. Personnel were able to reach the car and break out the back glass to rescue the occupants.

The second call involved a semi-truck around 9 p.m. on Sulphur Springs Road. Units responding found the truck submerged in water and the driver was on the hood holding onto the roof.

Crews deployed a boat and rescued the driver, who was not injured.

Rutherford County Fire Rescue Captain John Ingle reminds motorists that it may take days and weeks for the water to recede in some areas.

“Please continue to exercise caution when you encounter areas with standing water,” Ingle said in a news release. “Sometimes it may appear as though you can get through it, but it’s better and safer to turn around.”

At 10 a.m. Monday, 43 roads remained closed and 17 roads were partially closed. Click to check the status of Rutherford County roads.

Rutherford County Emergency Management Agency is seeking information from homeowners who were impacted by flooding over the weekend. If your residence or business received water damage or impact with coverage of HVAC systems, water into and under the foundation or inside the structure, call 615-898-7764 or email ema_admin@rutherfordcountytn.gov.

