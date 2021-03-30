Asian woman on way to church brutally attacked; Suspect reportedly told her ‘you don’t belong here’

National-World

NEW YORK (WCBS) — The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating a brutal assault in Hell’s Kitchen in the latest attack on an Asian New Yorker.

The victim, a 65-year-old woman on her way to church, was hospitalized with serious injuries, police said.

Surveillance video shows a man kick the woman to the ground, stomping on her several times before police say he made anti-Asian statements. Sources told CBS2 he also told the woman, “You don’t belong here,” then ran off.

It happened on West 43rd Street just before noon Monday.

The Asian Hate Crimes Task Force tweeted the video, saying in part, “The cold hearted building security guard not only failed to render aid, he closed the door on the victim.”

Overnight, the management company of the building said it suspended the staff members who witnessed the attack, pending an investigation.

“The Brodsky Organization condemns all forms of discrimination, racism, xenophobia and violence against the Asian American,” the Brodsky Organization said in a statement. “The staff who witnessed the attack have been suspended pending an investigation in conjunction with their union.”

The union released a statement saying the door staff “called for help immediately” and urging the public to “avoid a rush to judgment while the facts are determined.”

“We unequivocally condemn all acts of hate against the AAPI community. The attack at 360 West 43rd Street is appalling and is yet another example of the unbridled hate and terror against our AAPI neighbors,” the statement read in part. “We are disgusted and outraged by the attack and stand with our AAPI members who have increasingly faced this kind of hatred in their daily lives.”

The hate crimes task force is also investigating an attack on the J train. One man beat and choked a man until he became unconscious. Police believe the victim is Asian.

Fellow riders watched without intervening.

Video of the attack has been viewed over one-million times on social media. Police are trying to track down its origin and identify both the victim and suspect.

Dozens gathered in Queens on Monday night for a candlelight vigil honoring the lives lost in the Atlanta shooting and standing will all victims of hate.

“What kind of hate is displayed in this kind of attack?” said State Sen. John Liu.

“Asian Americans for too long in this country have been shamefully scapegoated because of ignorant fear,” said Rep. Grace Meng.

NYPD numbers show at least 31 anti-Asian hate crimes citywide so far in 2021. But the department admits crimes against Asian Americans have long gone underreported.

“We’re just starting to learn to speak up about something that’s been happening for as long as we can remember,” said Kim.

The Asian Hate Crimes Task Force told CBS2 bystanders too often do not intervene when witnessing an attack.

“Being silent is being complicit when we see our brothers and sisters being attacked,” said Queens Borough President Donovan Richards.

“It doesn’t get easier, but it’s helpful when people gather together,” said State Sen. Liu.

Starting this week, undercover Asian American police officers will be walking the streets with the purpose of preventing and responding to hate crimes.

Meantime, investigators are asking anyone with information on these latest attacks to contact police.

