Feds: Inmates allegedly smuggled crack and other drugs into prison by bribing prison guard

ATLANTA (WGCL) — Four inmates in a Georgia state prison and a woman were indicted on federal drug trafficking charges. The accused allegedly coordinated a scheme to smuggle narcotics into Hay State Prison by reportedly bribing a prison guard.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s office, Jeffery D. Lewis, 30, Octavius Henry, 33, Alexis J. Stokley, 41, and Khali E. Mouton, 38, all are inmates at Hay State Prison in north Georgia.

A spokesperson with the U.S. Attorney’s office said, from June 2018 to October 2018, the inmates allegedly communicated via contraband cell phones to arrange for drugs to be dropped off at Voltaire P. Pierre’s home.

Pierre, a guard at Hay State Prison, then reportedly smuggled the packages into the prison for distribution to other inmates. The inmates then allegedly paid Pierre bribe payments through a combination of prepaid debit cards and a payment app.

The smuggled drugs, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office, included methamphetamine, crack cocaine, and marijuana.

“These inmates allegedly smuggled drugs and other contraband into the prison, putting guards and fellow inmates in danger,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Kurt R. Erskine. “By using hidden cell phones to coordinate with conspirators, they sent and received payments via payment apps and prepaid cards, and allegedly bribed at least one prison official to allow illegal drugs to enter the prison community.”

An accomplice, Jessica Corley Stokley, was also indicted for allegedly participating in the operation.

The U.S. Attorney noted Pierre pleaded guilty to trafficking methamphetamine, crack cocaine, and marijuana in October 2019.

