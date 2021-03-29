FBI offering $50,000 reward for info in cold case homicide investigation

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KCTV) — The FBI is offering up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest, prosecution and conviction of those responsible for the 1998 murder of Rhonda Tribue.

Tribue, who may of also been known by her maiden name Easley, was a mother of six children, living in Kansas City, Kansas. She was found dead from apparent blunt force trauma about 4:40 a.m. on October 8, 1998. Her body was discovered in the roadway at the 500 block of S. 94th St., near Edwardsville, Kansas. In the early morning hours of that same day, Rhonda had been seen at the Firelight lounge. Tribue was known to frequent the Firelight lounge and the area of 7th St. and Quindaro Blvd. in Kansas City, Kansas.

Tribue was 34 years old at the time of her murder. At the time of her death, she was wearing a High-Sierra brand, dark-purple corduroy jacket over a gold lace top, pumpkin colored jeans, and brown sandals.

Anyone with information regarding this homicide should call the FBI’s toll-free tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324) or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.