A small plane crash killed one person and knocked out power for more than 1,700 people

A pilot died after his single-engine plane crashed in northwest Georgia on Monday night, according to authorities.

The single-engine Aviat Husky A-1 crashed in a field near Cave Springs around 6 p.m. Monday, a spokesperson with the Federal Aviation Administration said. Biddy Allred, 79, of Centre, Alabama, died at the scene, Floyd County Coroner Gene Proctor told CNN. No one else was aboard the plane.

The crash downed power lines, sparking a fire about 100 yards from the plane, Floyd County police said in a release.

Approximately 1,750 customers in the city of Cave Spring lost power following the incident, according to Georgia Power. Electricity was restored to a majority of customers as of early Tuesday morning, the Georgia Power outage map showed.

Witnesses said they observed the plane crash less than a mile outside of the city limits, police said in the release.

“Residents who live in the area of Cave Spring have reported seeing the plane over the weekend and also earlier on Monday,” the release said. “Witnesses who saw the plane before the crash reported no obvious difficulty.”

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.