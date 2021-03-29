15 people rescued from flooded apartment

National-World

NASHVILLE (WSMV) — Emergency crews had to rescue at least 15 people from an apartment building in Antioch on Sunday morning.

Crews were called to a report of a building collapse in the 5,000 block of Linbar Drive. Nashville Office of Emergency Management Public Information Officer Joseph Pleasant said the building was comprised of a mudslide.

However, Pleasant said people could not leave the building due to the flooding, so crews launched boat 13. They were able to rescue 15 people. Two of them were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Pleasant said.

