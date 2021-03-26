Reward being offered for information after horse shot to death

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, North Carolina (WLOS) — A $5,000 reward is being offered for information after a Rutherford County quarter horse was found shot to death.

The Hill family said their quarter horse, Blackjack, was found shot in the head on Monday, March 22, 2021, at the family’s farm on Arrowood Road.

Robert Hill says he has no enemies and has no idea why anyone would want to hurt Blackjack.

Rutherford County family grief-stricken over the killing of horse

The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office says the case remains under investigation.

Anyone with any information on the shooting and killing of Blackjack is urged to contact the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office at 828-287-6247 or CRIMESTOPPERS at 828-286-8477.

The organization Help Asheville Bears is now offering a $5,000 reward in exchange for information leading to the arrest of the person or persons responsible for the shooting. Additionally, Poacher Strike Force private investigators have said they’re prepared to assist local authorities in their investigation.

Information leading to an arrest in the case is eligible for the Help Asheville Bears’ $5,000 reward. Tipsters can remain anonymous. Call 855-SOS-BEAR or 877-PSF-TIPS.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.