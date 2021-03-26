Community reacts after man dies in shooting involving KCPD officer

National-World

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KCTV, KSMO) — One man is dead following a shooting involving a Kansas City police officer and a man at a gas station near 63rd and Prospect.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating. As they investigate, several people have gathered to protest.

The intersection of 63rd and Prospect remains shut down as of 10 p.m. It has been blocked off since the shooting occurred just before 6 p.m.

Investigators say two members of the Kansas City Police Department’s Impact Unit, who proactively search for suspects in violent crimes, were looking for a man wanted for a stop order for an aggravated assault investigation involving a shooting.

“What that means is probable cause exists to take that person into custody, then proceed with the investigation and potential charges,” said Sgt. Jake Becchina with the Kansas City Missouri Police Department.

Once officers say they positively identified the individual they were searching for inside of the BP gas station, they tried to make an arrest inside of the business which led to a fight.

“At some point, the suspect retrieved his handgun and fired into the officer, striking the officer,” said Sgt. Andy Bell with Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The officer was shot in the leg.

“The officer in self-defense returned fire, striking the suspect. That suspect has been pronounced deceased at this time,” said Sgt. Bell.

The suspect was taken to Research Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

We are waiting on an update on the officer’s condition, who was also taken to Research. The hospital is less than a half mile from the BP where the shooting occurred.

Investigators have not released the identity of the man who was shot and killed, or the identity of the officer who was shot in the leg.

Police did say the officer involved was wearing a uniform.

People who live and shop in the area were upset to hear what happened — on several levels.

“I saw a bunch of cars and everybody flying up and down the street,” said Ronnie J., a passerby.

Plenty of people passing by saw the aftermath, then asked us what happened.

“I just got chills,” Mackenzie Jeffers said. “I didn’t know what to say. It’s crazy.”

A police officer and a civilian were shot Thursday afternoon or, as passerby Dejean West said: “No. It was just two human beings shot at the BP. It doesn’t matter whether they’re a cop or a civilian or whatever. The thing is, it’s still the wild, wild West. They act like Jesse James and Billy the Kid, running around here. It needs to stop. It just sucks. It’s sad that it has to be this way, like nobody wants to see peace. It’s chaos. It’s sad.”

“I’m a prayer warrior, so I’ll pray for each one of them,” said Ronnie J.

While police were investigating, members of the Kansas City Chapter of the Revolutionary Black Panther Party arrived. They told KCTV5 News they want to know what happened and left with many questions.

