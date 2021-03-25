13-year-old poet Melody Ilesanmi to become a published author

National-World

CHICAGO (WBBM) — March is Women’s History Month and this morning we’re introducing you to a 13-year-old poet from Calumet City who is on her way to becoming a published author.

Through the power of her pen, Melody Ilesanmi has written on a number of topics, which includes honoring front-line workers.

Melody discovered her love of poetry in third grade.

Her proud father tells us the eighth grader is a straight-A student and still found the time to write a poem for him, as he battled cancer.

Melody will soon have her work published in a book with other young poets.

