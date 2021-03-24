Woman dragged by car during robbery

National-World

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — An Asian woman was injured after being briefly dragged by a moving car during a robbery that was caught on video in San Francisco’s Polk Gulch neighborhood over the weekend.

The strong-arm robbery happened Sunday afternoon at around 3:45 p.m. near the intersection of Polk and Bush, according to San Francisco police.

During the incident, two young black male suspects and one black female suspect, all in the age range of 18 to 25, approached the victim — a 33-year-old Asian woman. The suspects attacked the victim from behind and grabbed her purse which contained her wallet, cellphone and cash, police said.

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, the victim and her friend, a 53-year-old white female — tried to take the purse back and were punched and kicked. Despite being attacked, the first victim refused to let go of her purse, even after the suspects got into a gold-colored four-door sedan and tried to drive away.

In cell phone video posted to Instagram by Benjamin Freemantle, a neighbor who lives in an upstairs apartment near where the robbery took place, the victim is seen hanging on through the driver’s side window.

The vehicle moves and stops abruptly, apparently trying to shake the victim loose. The car then speeds up and the victim is seen in the video falling to the street before the car drives away.

The victim was transported to local hospital for treatment, but her injuries were not serious. Police have not yet identified the suspects or the suspect vehicle.

