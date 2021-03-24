Baby born on highway outside of Chicago

National-World

DARIEN, Illinois (WQAD) — A baby boy was born during rush hour on an interstate outside of Chicago.

Around 7:40 a.m. Wednesday, March 24, Illinois State Police troopers were called to a vehicle on Interstate 55 where a baby was being delivered, south of Darien, Illinois.

When troopers and paramedics arrived, the baby was already here.

“Trooper (Lanny) Finn provided warmth to the baby by wrapping up the baby in a blanket,” read a post on the Illinois State Police Department’s Facebook page.

The baby and his mother were taken to a local hospital via ambulance. Mom and baby had another occupant in the car with them at the time. Trooper Finn gave him a ride to the hospital as well.

