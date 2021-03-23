18-year-old who was in critical condition has died after weekend shooting

National-World

MILWAUKEE (WDJT) — An 18-year-old who was shot near 76th and Bobolink on March 20 has since died due to his injuries.

Milwaukee police say he was shot shortly before 6 p.m.

Police have arrested suspects, but say they are seeking additional suspects.

Police previously stated the victim was driving in his car when he was shot.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 TIPS App.

