Boulder police warn of ‘active shooter at the King Soopers’ supermarket

Police in Colorado responded Monday afternoon to reports of an active shooter at a grocery store in south Boulder.

The Boulder police tweeted there is an “Active Shooter at the King Soopers on Table Mesa. AVOID THE AREA.”

The supermarket is part of a large shopping center with a two-story strip mall next door.

King Soopers is a supermarket brand of Kroger in the Rocky Mountain area of the United States.

Aerial video from the scene showed a massive police response and at least six ambulances.

