Tsunami warning issued after earthquake of 7.0 preliminary magnitude hits Japan

A tsunami warning has been issued following an earthquake off the east coast of Japan, the US National Tsunami Warning Center reported on Saturday.

According to the National Tsunami Warning Center, the tsunami warning is for Hachinohe, Japan and Niigata, Japan.

Latest information from USGS show the earthquake has been revised to a 7.0 preliminary magnitude with a depth of 54 kilometers (34 miles) off of Ishinomaki, a city located in the Miyagi jurisdiction.

CNN teams in Tokyo felt the earthquake.