Kidnapping suspect arrested during traffic stop

HARTFORD, Connecticut (WFSB) — A suspect wanted in a kidnapping out of New Hampshire was arrested during a traffic stop on I-91 north in Hartford Friday morning.

Connecticut State Police said they were notified about the kidnapping, which involved two young females, ages 12 and 17, on Friday morning.

It was reported that a male suspect, identified as 18-year-old Cameron Snody, of Texas, had traveled to New Hampshire to meet the two females.

According to police, Snody reportedly stole a 2006 Saturn Ion, with the New Hampshire license plate 4777713, and fled with the two females.

An investigation led troopers to believe that Snody was traveling north on I-91.

Troopers ultimately spotted the car Snody was driving, just after 10 a.m., on I-91 near exit 23.

The two right lanes were closed between exits 33 and 34, according to the Dept. of Transportation. They have since reopened.

Police were able to pull the car over and take Snody into custody.

It prompted the closure of two lanes.

The two females were taken to an area hospital for evaluation.

Snody was arrested and charged with third-degree larceny, and fugitive from justice.

He was held on a $500,000.00 bond.

New Hampshire authorities have started the extradition process to have Snody transported back to New Hampshire to face kidnapping charges.

