Deputies: Alleged spa shooter asked if he would be in jail the rest of his life after capture

CRISP COUNTY, Georgia (WGCL) — Crisp County Sheriff’s deputies said alleged spa shooter Robert Long asked if he was going to be in jail for the rest of his life as he was waiting to be put in a cell.

The exchange was captured by a deputy’s body camera before Long was placed into a padded cell where he was immediately put on suicide watch. According to the Crisp County Sheriff’s Department, Long was arrested after deputies were alerted to him driving on Georgia 401 just before 8 p.m.

Deputies spotted Long in a black 2008 Hyundai Tuscon as he drove on Ga. 401. Deputies began to give chase as did Georgia State Troopers. A PIT maneuver was performed by law enforcement near mile marker 93 and Long’s car came to a stop. He was arrested without incident, deputies said, and they searched, bagged, and logged all property that was with Long.

Multiple people were killed during the shootings on Wednesday. Seven of the eight victims were Asian-American. In addition to murder charges, Atlanta Police said Thursday they are still looking into whether 21-year-old Robert Long may have committed a hate crime.

“We are not done. In most cases of homicides, we don’t have a quick apprehension. There is usually a lengthy investigation especially when there are multiple victims and so again, we are working very diligently to obtain all the facts to have a successful prosecution,” Atlanta Police Deputy Chief Charles Hampton Jr. said.

