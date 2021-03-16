Mother, son receive Covid-19 vaccine together during clinic at retirement community

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

TIGARD, Oregon (KPTV) — A retirement community in Tigard is finally getting the COVID-19 vaccine for people living there.

Tuesday was the first clinic at Summerfield Estates Retirement Community. This community is an independent living community and wasn’t included in the assisted living or skilled nursing rollout.

One of the people getting the vaccine is Paula Eatman and her son Stephen, a senior executive with the company that operates the retirement community.

“I’m excited because I could have gone to another building and got it because of my interaction with memory care,” Stephen said. “I am high up on the list, but I wanted to be able to get the shot with my mom. I thought it would be nice to be able to get it together.”

He said they have been trying to get the vaccine there for a while and finally got it worked out.

The Summerfield Estates Retirement Community will hold another clinic when it is time to give the second dose.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.