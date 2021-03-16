Colorado firefighters shovel sidewalk for man in wheelchair

National-World

AURORA, Colorado (KCNC) — An Aurora resident shared a good deed caught on camera. After Douglas Howey spent hours shoveling the path from his door to the sidewalk, a group of firefighters stopped to do the long stretch of sidewalk. Their effort was caught on video by his doorbell camera.

“I started shoveling snow around 5:45 p.m. on Sunday, March 14th,” Howey told CBS4. “I worked for 2.5 hours to clear my door and a small area on my front porch. It wore me out very badly.

“Hot shower, extra meds and I slept until 9 a.m. On Monday, I continued my arduous work making my way to the sidewalk. [Two and a half] more hours of work with LOTS of breaks,” Howey stated.

“After 5 hours total, I finally made it to the sidewalk,” Howey said.

“Aurora Fire Station #5 drove by once as they were substituting for Station #2 who was on a call. They drove by a 2nd time when I was taking a break,” Howey said.

In the video, you can see the fire engine back up after rolling past the home.

“They shoveled my very long sidewalk in less than 10 minutes,” Howey said. “This saved me about 3 hours more work and many more days of arm and shoulder recovery needed after shoveling from my wheelchair.”

“Aurora Fire Station #5 (and #2) are my continual heroes!” Howey said.

