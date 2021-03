A small plane crashes into a car on a Florida road leaving three dead, including a child

National-World

Three people died, including a child who passed away at a hospital, after a single-engine plane crashed into a car on a Florida road, officials said Tuesday.

Two victims were on board the Beechcraft Bonanza plane, which went down Monday near the North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines, Fire Chief Marcelino Rodriguez told CNN.

A child who was in the car died at Memorial Regional Hospital, according to a news release from the Pembroke Pines Fire Department.

The Broward County Aviation Department, which operates the airport, said: “We are saddened by this tragic loss of life and offer our sincere condolences during this difficult time.”

The driver of the car was transported to a hospital in serious condition, according to Rodriguez. Witnesses reported that the wing touched the ground first before crashing into the vehicle, he said.

The aircraft crashed shortly after takeoff, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement.

A neighbor who caught the crash on her RING video told CNN it was lucky that she happened to be inside at the time of the crash, as she normally walks her kids every afternoon near the same spot.

“It was very close to my door,” Anabel Fernandez said. “We bought this home last year and we see a lot of aircrafts that are so close. Every time we are in the pool in the backyard, the planes are so close it’s almost like you can touch them.”

North Perry Airport caters to private and charter flights and has four runways, the longest being 3,350 feet, according to its website

An FAA spokesperson said the agency and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the fatal crash.