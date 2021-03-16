150 stolen catalytic converters found piled up in living room

National-World

SAN BERNARDINO, California (KCAL/KCBS) — An attempted traffic stop led to the discovery of 150 stolen catalytic converters and more than $180,000 in cash at a San Bernardino home.

Police say a patrol officer tried to stop a vehicle at about 1:42 p.m. Friday, but the driver fled and was later found in the 1100 block of North Barton Street in San Bernardino. The vehicle was found to be a sub-plated stolen vehicle, according to San Bernardino police.

The officers went on to do a protective sweep, which led to the discovery of 150 stolen catalytic converters at the home. A image released by police showed stolen pollution devices which attach to the exhaust systems of vehicles piled up on a carpet in front of a couch.

Police say a search warrant was executed at the home to recover the stolen parts, recover tools used for cutting metal, several cell phones and more than $180,000 in cash.

Three San Bernardino men were arrested on multiple felony charges – 24-year-old Isaac Anthony Guerra, and Julio Villalta-Maravilla and Anthony Andrade, both 27 years old. Police say they are believed to be involved in a large-scale catalytic theft ring.

The investigation into the theft ring is ongoing, and anyone with information can contact Detective R. Whitmer at (909) 384-5668 or via email at whitmer_ro@sbcity.org, or Sgt. M. Aranda at (909) 384-5642 or via email at aranda_ma@sbcity.org.

