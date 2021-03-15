Jackson resident frustrated over unclean water in the city

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

JACKSON, Mississippi (WAPT) — The city of Jackson is still under a precautionary boil water notice as public works expects to begin sending samples to the department of health in the coming days.

That boil water notice has effected surface water level that makes up 43 thousand connections and some of the people affected the most of the elderly and disabled.

Sheila Davis has lived in an assisted living facility in Jackson. The recent winter storm took its toll on her like many in the Capitol city. She’s also suffering from chronic kidney disease.

“So I couldn’t even go to dialysis because I had no way to get there so I had to wait seven days,” said Sheila David.

The temperature is up and her water pressure is back, but out of fear she refuses to use any of it until the Department of Health states that it is not contaminated.

“So I can’t wash my dishes in it,” said Davis. “I use bottled for everything because it’s not safe.”

“This is my water,” said Davis.

Davis states that she has used 50 plus bottles of water a day to cook, clean and bathe herself. After more than 3 weeks in this crisis she has said that her frustration is growing.

“This is not the way we’re supposed to live,” said Davis.

The city of Jackson states that it needs to collect and submit 120 good samples to the department of health from different locations for two consecutive days before lifting that boil water notice.

Officials state that they plan to start dropping off samples either Sunday or Monday.

Until then people will have to continue either boiling their water or using potable water like Davis.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.