Police use kettling tactic on protesters

PORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV) — A group of 100 demonstrators took a short march through Portland’s Pearl District Friday night. The Portland Police Bureau said some people in that group were violent, carried a number of weapons, and smashed windows in the Pearl District before all of them were corralled within a city block.

Kettling is a controversial tactic and one the Portland Police Bureau hasn’t used on demonstrators during the pandemic when gatherings have often been violent and destructive.

Portland police tell FOX 12 that “based on the size of the crowd and the resources PPB had in place, the incident commander felt it was the safest and least intrusive way to protect public safety and stop the criminal destruction.”

Mayor Ted Wheeler’s communications director, Jim Middaugh, said in a statement:

“The Police Bureau engaged in extensive conversations, planning, and training around a variety of tactics aimed at holding people who engage in crime, violence, intimidation and criminal destruction accountable. Tactical decisions are made by the incident commander.”

The corralled group, which reportedly included some freelance journalists, was told they were being detained for investigation of crimes, they were not free to leave, and they should comply with officers’ lawful orders.

Members of the media, legal observers, and anyone who was medically fragile, were invited by officers to leave the perimeter officers formed around demonstrators.

Police say the rest of the people detained were then identified by duct tape, reportedly with their name and date of birth written on it, then photographed one by one before being released.

Officers say those who refused were arrested. Thirteen people so far, ranging in age from 17 to 36 years old, have been charged with crimes like carrying a loaded gun in public and interfering with a peace officer.

According to police, the rest of those photographed and identified will only be charged if an investigator can establish probable cause.

Meanwhile, a nearby business owner told FOX 12 they were attacked by demonstrators Friday night and rushed to safety by police. Now they fear for their life, their family’s and employees’ safety, which is why FOX 12 is not identifying the person. They said the community is coming together during these demonstrations, standing guard outside businesses and apartment or condo complexes. The person also told FOX 12 it’s encouraging to see officers take an offensive approach.

