FD: House fire intentionally set

HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV) — Honolulu Fire Department officials say a house fire Saturday in Nanakuli was intentionally set.

Investigators found two points of origin: a fire started in the rear bedroom and one started in the front living room.

HFD responded to the two-alarm fire at 89-1137 Naniahiahi Place.

When they arrived they found the single-family home with smoke and flames coming from the left side and back of the structure.

HFD asked residents on the left-side adjacent to the home to evacuate their property. A female from another home was treated for smoke inhalation.

Neighbors say the property is abandoned.

Damage estimates to the structure is $310,000 and contents, $20,000.

