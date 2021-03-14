Bottle drive organized to help family

National-World

OGEMAW COUNTY, Michigan (WNEM) — A local community is supporting a family after a fire claimed the lives of two young children.

The parents remain hospitalized with injuries along with their surviving children.

“There was an accident, a house fire. I think they lost everything,” Levi Accord said.

Kenny Brandon and Cristina Crosley did lose everything when their Ogemaw County home went up into flames taking the lives of their two-year-old and four-year-old children.

“I’m just out here to help,” Accord said.

Accord doesn’t know the family personally but came out to help during the March 13 bottle drive at Rosetti’s. Each donation is helping the family rebuild.

“We’re taking donations, bottles, cans all that good stuff,” Accord said.

The bottle drive organized by a family friend said Kenny Brandon and Cristina Crossley are good people.

“They were hard workers their family was everything to them. Their children is everything to them,” Diane Delling said.

The two remain in medically induced comas at Hurley Hospital. Their other children were also injured in the fire.

“They have a lot of medical difficulties right now, so we need lots of prayers for them too,” Delling said.

Lots of prayers and donations from the community.

“It really does take a village,” Delling said.

