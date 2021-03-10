Former husband of victim in quadruple homicide arrested

National-World

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico (KOAT ) — Police in Missouri have arrested a man who was named a person of interest in an Albuquerque quadruple homicide.

Sean Lannon was arrested in St. Louis on Wednesday for his role in a separate homicide in East Greenwich Township, New Jersey.

On Tuesday, Albuquerque police named him a person of interest connected to the four bodies found in vehicle parked inside the Sunport garage.

The bodies of Jennifer Lannon, Matthew Miller and Jesten Mata of Grants and Randal Apostalon of Albuquerque were found in various stages of decomposition on Friday.

Police said Sean Lannon was previously married to Jennifer Lannon.

The three victims from Grants had been missing since January, Grants police told KOAT.

Investigators said the trio were friends and known to hang out with another man named Daniel Lemos. Lemos is also considered a person of interest in this case, police said.

