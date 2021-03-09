‘Period Poverty Project’ aims to get basic necessities to girls from struggling families

National-World

FLINT, Michigan (WNEM) — A team of medical students and a local high school are working together to deliver thousands of famine hygiene products to mid-Michigan students.

Something as simple as sanitary napkins isn’t always easy to come by.

“Period supplies are pretty expensive especially because they are not covered in any government assistance program,” said Michigan State University medical student Chrissiey Jackson.

Jackson knows just how challenging it can be.

“My family struggled financially, and we struggled with things like this,” she said.

This is why she didn’t hesitate to jump on board a project fighting period poverty in Flint. An issue that was brought to light after school nurses noticed just how many girls were in need of feminine hygiene products and how little they had to give.

“Within the Flint district we know that people struggle financially, we know that girls are missing school or missing part of class because they don’t have access to proper sanitary products,” Jackson said.

The Period Poverty Project led by Dr. Mona Hanna Attisha is helping to deliver more 12,000 related products to Flint’s Southwestern High School.

“The feedback that we’ve received from the school nurse is like wow this is a lot of pads and this is really going to help a lot of girls,” Jackson said.

They plan to distribute period pads as long as they’re available and expand to other schools in the district.

