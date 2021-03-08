Toddler battles extremely rare epilepsy condition, family needs help with medical expenses

National-World

MOBILE, Alabama (WALA) — An Alabama family is desperate for help.

Their three-year-old son, Jack McIntosh, is battling an extremely rare form of epilepsy that alters his life in every way. Jack has Malignant Migrating Partial Seizures of Infancy. It’s a type of epilepsy with no cure. It’s so rare, only 100 cases in the world have ever been reported.

Since birth, Jack started having around 100 seizures a day to less than 50, now. Doctors said he wouldn’t live to the age of two, but he’s passed that and still fighting.

Jack’s father, Preston McIntosh said they lean on family to get through but providing Jack the best, most comfortable life they can, costs thousands of dollars. Their most immediate need is a wheelchair accessible van.

Preston McIntosh, Jack’s Father, “He has to be carried and picked up everywhere he goes, so they always run the risk of possibly hurting him because he’s so fragile. With him having a wheelchair van, he can move from ground to a van, stay in his wheelchair the whole time, limiting the possibility of him getting hurt.”

Between therapy and appointments, McIntosh said their life can get mentally and physically tough, but Jack’s strength is their biggest inspiration.

“I wake up every morning, you know, wishing that I can take away his disorder and take it for myself, so that he can live a normal life. But overall, the biggest thing is he continues to fight so we’re gonna stay there right by his side and fight with him.”

