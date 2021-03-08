‘Pop-up Sanford’ aims to give residents a community center again

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

SANFORD, Michigan (WNEM) — Building back Sanford. That’s what one small group of people are trying to achieve this year. The community is working to line the streets with vendors and it’s all part of a bigger picture.

“So, I posted a post on Sanford Strong and had no idea what was going to happen,” said Jeri Hodge.

Hodge, a former bakery and restaurant owner, has a passion for baking and giving back. Another passion of hers? Building back Sanford. But she won’t be doing it alone.

“We just have a good team to pull this together,” Hodge said.

Hodges along with Taryn Wentz and John Engler are working diligently to get more businesses back to downtown Sanford.

Sanford Strong’s Teresa Quintana said there couldn’t be a better time.

“This is our opportunity to bring in new businesses and new ventures,” Quintana said.

So, what do they want to see at this pop-up event? Baked goods, coffee and more. Yhat’s the first idea to bring Sanford residents back together

“We came up with the pop-up Sanford, it allows the community to come together we can get people who love to bake, to bake under the cottage law,” Hodge said.

“People are missing going to someplace because everything downtown is just gone,” Engler said. “Let’s build a place that everybody can come and join in with each other.”

The plan is for Pop-up Sanford to operate as a nonprofit. All proceeds are designated to rebuilding Sanford. And eventually there would be a brick-and-mortar store for Pop-up Sanford.

“This is going to be great because it’s going to be right in the heart of Sanford come in and see what it went from to what it is becoming now,” Wentz said.

“Hoping it ends up something great that can pay back our community and help sustain our community,” Engler said.

“We just really want to line the streets with vendors and bakers and nice things that people can come and buy,” Hodge said.

To learn more about Pop-up Sanford, check out their Facebook page.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.