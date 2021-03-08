Historical Society highlights women who helped in the Iowa underground railroad

National-World

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (WQAD) — An exhibit at the West Des Moines Historical Society is giving visitors a glimpse into four women’s lives who helped on the Underground Railroad in Iowa.

The exhibit is titled ‘”Profiles in Courage: Iowa women in the Underground Railroad.”

It highlights Charlotta Plyes, Juliet Stillman Severance, Elvira Gaston Platt and Cynthia Jordan and was put together by Jordan Scholar, Lauren Gilbert.

“There are a lot of stories about the Underground Railroad about the contributions of men, not about some women,” Historical Society Executive Director Gale Brubaker said. “[Glibert] did some research and found some stories of four amazing Iowa women who were integral in helping enslaved people reach freedom In Canada.”

Each story is important to tell and for people to learn about this Women’s History Month.

“There are stories that aren’t told that are as important as the ones that are,” Brubaker said. “You need to delve into the underground railroad and the contributions of all people.”

One story visitors of the exhibit will delve into is Stillman Severance’s. Severance had a medical license and would take care of women and African Americans.

She also helped coordinate the transport of freedom seekers, or escaped slaves, along Iowa’s Underground Railroad.

Brubaker said the exhibit was recently turned into a video that is being shared with different schools to allow them to learn about this important history.

“Anytime you can educate kids starting very early about the lessons of equality, that’s a really fantastic lesson,” Brubaker said.

