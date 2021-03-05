Police: Man arrested after flashing EMT badge and attempting to kidnap woman

National-World

ATLANTA (WGCL) — A Brookhaven man is behind bars in connection to an attempted kidnapping.

According to Brookhaven police, the incident happened on Thursday near North Druid Hills Road and Briarwood Road.

A woman told officers a man pulled his white Dodge Challenger alongside her several times and attempted to engage in a conversation.

The woman told officers she ignored the man.

Moments later, according to police, the “male reportedly repositioned his car, exited the car while flashing a metal badge, and attempted to grab the victim. She was able to escape, and the male left the area.”

Officers later found video evidence showing the suspect’s vehicle and tag, police said.

Police later took out a warrant and arrested Ian C. McGhee, 43, of Brookhaven, for criminal attempt to commit kidnapping and stalking.

According to police, McGhee was in possession of an “Emergency Medical Technician” badge at the time of his arrest.

During the investigation, Brookhaven police said Chamblee police charged McGhee with harassing phone calls stemming from a separate incident.

Brookhaven and Chamblee investigators are asking anyone who experienced a similar incident with McGhee to contact the Brookhaven Police Department by calling Sergeant Jake Kissel at 404-637-0600; or the Chamblee Police Department by calling Detective Rick Barber at 770-986-5005.

