8-year-old giraffe Anuli dies unexpectedly at Maryland Zoo

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Anuli, an eight-year-old giraffe at the Maryland Zoo, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, the zoo announced.

The zoo said a staff member saw the giraffe trying to lay down awkwardly. Zoo staff responded within 20 minutes but Anuli had already died.

“We are stunned by this sudden loss,” Kirby Fowler, president & CEO of the Maryland Zoo, said in a statement. “Anuli was an integral part of the giraffe herd, and has been a favorite of staff and visitors alike since she arrived here in 2013.”

A necropsy will determine the cause of Anuli’s death, though zoo officials said the results may take several months. Anuli had been being treated for a medical condition that may have played a role in her death.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.