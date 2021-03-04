First-grade student finds vape device on school bus

National-World

SOUTHINGTON, Connecticut (WFSB) — The Southington school district alerted parents earlier this week after a first-grade student found a vape device on a school bus.

The student brought the device home and told an adult.

Thankfully the child did not put the device in his/her mouth, as it could have resulted in nicotine poisoning.

“These (vapes) are being sold in hundreds of different flavors, including flavors and colors that would be absolutely appealing to kids,” said Kyran Quinlan, M.D., M.P.H., FAAP, chair of the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) Council on Injury, Violence and Poison Prevention. “It’s such a small quantity and yet it’s so toxic and so deadly. I don’t think (people) realize what a deadly toxin they have in their house when they have liquid nicotine.”

In the letter, Quinlan went on to say “There are three routes of nicotine exposure that (are toxic to) children. If they put it in their mouth even without swallowing it will be absorbed into the mucous membranes, just like nicotine gum. If they swallow, it will be absorbed in the intestinal tract. If they spill it on their skin, it’s absorbed through the skin just like a nicotine patch.”

The letter went on to remind parents to talk to their children about the dangers of vaping.

