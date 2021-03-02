More than a dozen dead in crash involving SUV and semitruck in Imperial County, California

National-World

An SUV packed with people and a semitruck hauling trailers of gravel slammed into each other in a rural California county near the Mexican border on Tuesday morning, leaving at least a dozen dead and others hospitalized, officials said.

Overhead video in Imperial County shows the brutal aftermath of the crash, with the jack-knifed semitruck smashed into the left side of the SUV. Both vehicles came to a rest off the side of a rural road about 10 miles north of the US-Mexico border.

Hospital and police officials gave slightly different tallies of the injured and dead in the incident.

California Highway Patrol Border Division Chief Omar Watson said there were 25 occupants in the SUV during the crash and that 13 died, including the driver. He described a gruesome scene in which some occupants were ejected from the vehicle onto the pavement and died, while others were found dead within the vehicle.

Judy Cruz, the managing director of the Emergency Room Department at El Centro Regional Medical Center, said the vehicle had 28 occupants and that 15 had died.

Cruz said four patients were flown out to Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs, six are being treated at El Centro Medical Center, and three were taken to Pioneers Memorial Hospital in nearby Brawley.

“Patients are going through a difficult time as you can imagine,” El Centro Regional Medical Center CEO Adolphe Edward said. “This was a major accident and we are taking care of them in the emergency room department.”

Edward said children were involved in the crash. He also advised not to refer to those injured as “undocumented” and noted that a member of the Mexican consulate was present at a press conference alongside hospital officials.

Three of the four patients being treated at Desert Regional Medical Center are in the intensive care unit, hospital director of communications Todd Burke told CNN.

California Highway Patrol Officer Arturo Platero said the SUV was moving westbound on Norrish Road near State Route 115 when it traveled “in the direct path” of a big rig truck traveling northbound on 115. The cause of the crash is under investigation.