Sergeant’s son loses battle with cancer, Henderson County sheriff says

HENDERSON COUNTY, North Carolina (WLOS) — Henderson County authorities provided a sad update Monday evening on the passing of a sergeant’s son.

“A short time ago Jax Warren lost his valiant battle with cancer,” Henderson County Sheriff Lowell Griffin wrote online. “Words cannot express the loss we feel as Jax was truly part of the Sheriff’s Office family.”

Jax, the son of Sgt. Jordan Warren, had been battling an aggressive form of cancer since August of 2020. The family said the illness came on abruptly and was very unexpected.

Several fundraisers and benefits had been held for the Warren family, including the creation of WeAreJaxStrong, a website dedicated to helping raise money for the family’s medical expenses.

“The outpouring of support during Jax’s battle has provided strength not only for Jax’s family, but for all of us at the Sheriff’s Office,” Sheriff Griffin’s post continued. “As your Sheriff, I want to humbly thank you for the honor and privilege to serve this great community and I ask that you please continue to keep the entire family of Sgt. Jordan Warren and the Sheriff’s Office in your prayers.”

