14 shots fired at car, 5-yr-old struck

MOBILE, Alabama (WALA) — An innocent child was rushed to the hospital in an ambulance as an officer trailed behind and taken into emergency surgery Saturday night after he was shot while sitting in a car, just outside of his fathers home in Mobile.

The 5-year-old boy was the only one hurt when someone opened fire on the car.

Numerous bullet casings marked on the ground, a bullet hole and shattered glass evidence of the tragic shooting.

Chief Lawrence Battiste was on the scene talking to the child’s father.

“Of course he’s distraught right now. He’s being as cooperative as can be under the circumstances.”

Officers spoke to witnesses, took photos and gathered evidence for several hours.

Just miles away, K9 units searched a wooded area near the Virginia Street exit off I-10 after reports of someone ditching a car, possibly connected to the shooting.

“We do understand that there may be something to that, but it’s too early to tell. All I know is that there is a vehicle that may have some involvement with this location but we have not been able to confirm that at this point,” said Chief Battiste.

At this point there’s no word on how the child is doing.

As MPD continues their search for the shooter, Chief Battiste urges anyone who knows something about what happened to give police a call at 251-208-1770.

He, his father, sibling and another person were all sitting inside.

“Subject came, came to this location, opened fire on a burgundy vehicle,” said Chief Lawrence Battiste.

14 rounds in all were fired at the car.

“There’s no reason for 5 year olds to be subject to gunfire.”

