Driver crashes while taking shooting victim to hospital

St. Louis (KMOV) — A 32-year-old man died after being shot multiple times in north St. Louis City Thursday.

Officials with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said 32-year-old Antoine Johnson was shot in the area of North Broadway and Grape Avenue in the Baden neighborhood just before 6 p.m.

While being driven to the hospital, the car Johnson was inside crashed at Delmar and Kingshighway. EMS crews then took him to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said a 49-year-old man was taken into custody. Officers reportedly found several guns during their investigation.

