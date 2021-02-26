Full moon in February 2021: When to see the Snow Moon

National-World

Look up at the night sky tonight to catch a glimpse of February’s full moon, which will be 100% full on Saturday at 3:17 a.m. ET.

The full moon will be visible around the world, but poor weather may block the view for some. Moon gazers can watch a live stream of the full moon in Rome from The Virtual Telescope Project.

Native American tribes in the northeastern United States call February’s full moon the “Snow Moon” because of the heavy snowfall this time of year, according to the Maine Farmer’s Almanac.

Tribes across the United States have their own names for February’s full moon, according to the Western Washington University Planetarium website. The Arapaho in the Great Plains have the closest name to Snow Moon, which is “frost sparkling in the sun.”

Other tribes have names that are the opposite, like the Zuni Tribe in New Mexico who call it “onon u’la’ukwamme,” which means “no snow in trails.”

Some tribes named this full moon after animals. The Tlingit Tribe in the Pacific Northwest call it “s’eek dis” or “black bear moon.” The Haida Tribe in Alaska call it “hlgit’un kungáay” or “goose moon.”

This full moon is also significant in other cultures. It marks Māgha Pūjā, an important Buddhist festival that celebrates Buddha gathering his first 1,250 disciples.

Typical of a normal year, 2021 will also have 12 full moons. (Last year had 13 full moons, two of which were in October.)

Here are all of the full moons remaining this year and their names, according to The Old Farmer’s Almanac:

March 28 — Worm moon

April 26 — Pink moon

May 26 — Flower moon

June 24 — Strawberry moon

July 23 — Buck moon

August 22 — Sturgeon moon

September 20 — Harvest moon

October 20 — Hunter’s moon

November 19 — Beaver moon

December 18 — Cold moon

Be sure to check for the other names of these moons as well, attributed to the different Native American tribes.

Here is what else you can look forward to in 2021.

Meteor showers

There is a bit of a wait until the next meteor shower, the popular Lyrids in April. The Lyrids will peak on April 22 and will be best seen in the Northern Hemisphere — but the moon will be 68% full, according to the American Meteor Society.

The Eta Aquariids follow soon after, peaking on May 5 when the moon is 38% full. This shower is best seen in the southern tropics, but will still produce a medium shower for those north of the equator.

The Delta Aquariids are also best seen from the southern tropics and will peak between July 28 and 29 when the moon is 74% full.

Interestingly, another meteor shower peaks on the same night — the Alpha Capricornids. Although this is a much weaker shower, it has been known to produce some bright fireballs during the peak. And it will be visible for those on either side of the equator.

The Perseid meteor shower, the most popular of the year, will peak between August 11 and 12 in the Northern Hemisphere when the moon is only 13% full.

Here is the meteor shower schedule for the rest of the year, according to EarthSky’s meteor shower outlook.

October 8: Draconids

October 21: Orionids

November 4 to 5: South Taurids

November 11 to 12: North Taurids

November 17: Leonids

December 13 to 14: Geminids

December 22: Ursids

Solar and lunar eclipses

This year, there will be two eclipses of the sun and two eclipses of the moon — and three of these will be visible for some in North America, according to The Old Farmer’s Almanac.

A total eclipse of the moon will occur on May 26, best visible to those in western North America and Hawaii from 4:46 a.m. ET to 9:51 a.m. ET.

An annular eclipse of the sun will happen on June 10, visible in northern and northeastern North America from 4:12 a.m. ET to 9:11 a.m. ET. The sun won’t be fully blocked by the moon, so be sure to wear eclipse glasses to safely view this event.

November 19 will see a partial eclipse of the moon, and skywatchers in North America and Hawaii will see it between 1 a.m. ET and 7:06 a.m. ET.

And the year ends with a total eclipse of the sun on December 4. It won’t be seen in North America, but those in the Falkland Islands, the southern tip of Africa, Antarctica and southeastern Australia will be able to spot it.

Visible planets

Skywatchers will have multiple opportunities to spot the planets in our sky during certain mornings and evenings throughout 2021, according to the Farmer’s Almanac planetary guide.

It’s possible to see most of these with the naked eye, with the exception of distant Neptune, but binoculars or a telescope will provide the best view.

Mercury will look like a bright star in the morning sky from February 28 to March 20, June 27 to July 16, and October 18 to November 1. It will shine in the night sky from May 3 to May 24, August 31 to September 21 and November 29 to December 31.

Venus, our closest neighbor in the solar system, will appear in the western sky at dusk on the evenings of May 24 to December 31. It’s the second brightest object in our sky after the moon.

Mars makes its reddish appearance in the morning sky between November 24 and December 31 and will be visible in the evening sky between January 1 and August 22.

Jupiter, the largest planet in our solar system, is the third brightest object in our sky. It will be on display in the morning sky between February 17 and August 19. Look for it in the evenings of August 20 to December 31 — but it will be at its brightest from August 8 to September 2.

Saturn’s rings are only visible through a telescope, but the planet itself can still be seen with the naked eye on the mornings of February 10 to August 1 and the evenings of August 2 to December 31. It will be at its brightest between August 1 to 4.

Binoculars or a telescope will help you spot the greenish glow of Uranus on the mornings of May 16 to November 3 and the evenings of January 1 to April 12 and November 4 to December 31 — but at its brightest between August 28 to December 31.

And our most distant neighbor in the solar system, Neptune will be visible through a telescope on the mornings of March 27 to September 13 and the evenings of September 14 to December 31. It will be at its brightest between July 19 and November 8.