Nashville teenager arrested after shooting at family

Nashville (WSMV) — Tyler Al-Shemari, 19 is behind bars after two separate incidents involving a gun.

Earlier today on Harding place near Jonquil Drive, Al-Shemari was driving a Toyota Yaris when he cut off a pickup truck driven by a 36-year-old Portland, Tennessee man. The man’s wife and their 17-year-old son were in the truck as well.

Al-Shemari pulled into the Walmart on Nolensville Pike and the pickup truck followed to confront him about the road rage incident. The victims said that Al-Shemari pointed the gun in their direction and they drove away. A short time later, Al-Shemari pulled up to the truck again and fired more shots into the side. One of the people in the truck had a hand wound from the gunfire.

Roughly an hour later, Metro Police say that a resident on Legate Court in South Nashville saw a suspicious person, who turned out to be Al-Shemari, breaking into his neighbor’s car. Al-Shemari approached the resident and pointed a gun at him. Al-Shemari stole his money, phone, and wallet. He also fired a shot in the air before fleeing.

Al-Shemari didn’t count on police tracking the GPS information from the phone he stole, however. Metro Police caught up with him a short time later at Klean Kuts Barber Shop. He walked out of the barbershop with a gun that was visible in his waistband. Officers were able to arrest him without incident.

The gun he was carrying, a .40 caliber, was stolen on February 19th from Benzing Road.

Al-Shemari is in jail, unable to post a $145K bond on charges of aggravated robbery, vehicle burglary and three counts of aggravated assault. He’s also being looked at for other crimes in the South Nashville area in recent weeks.

