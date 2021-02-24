Downtown street racing incident ends with shots fired near kids, bricks thrown at officers

National-World

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KCTV/KSMO) — A wild street-racing event in downtown Kansas City on Tuesday night ended with dozens of vehicles fleeing the area, shots fired near young baseball players and bricks thrown at officers.

Kansas City police said they received several calls Tuesday night about street racing, dangerous driving and shots fired near the T-Mobile Center. Responding officers found street racers at 17th Street and Manchester Trafficway, and chased the vehicles.

About 50 to 60 vehicles fled the area.

“An unknown number of vehicles ran over stop sticks as they attempted to elude officers, fleeing the scene,” according to a narrative report released by the Kansas City Police Department.

During the incident, shots were fired near Truman Road and The Paseo while baseball games were in progress nearby at the Kansas City MLB Urban Youth Academy.

Also during the situation, police said bricks were thrown at officers from an overpass. No injuries were reported.

Officers wrote 67 tickets, towed 18 vehicles, recovered one gun and one stolen car, police said.

