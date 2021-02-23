Marker offers snacks and beer, asks people not to take parking space

National-World

CHICAGO (WBBM) — When it comes to reserving dibs for parking spaces after shoveling cars out of the snow, to say Chicagoans are passionate about it as an understatement.

This is a dibs story of compassion – or at least that’s what the person behind it hopes.

Kris Jackson put out a folding chair with a picture of Mayor Lori Lightfoot, and a sign reading, “Take a beer, or take a snack, but please don’t take my parking spot,” with a sad-face emoji and a “thank you” with three exclamation points.

Below the sign on the chair is a basket with Goose Island beer and Chips Ahoy! cookies, Doritos, Cheetos, and other snacks.

In a Facebook post, Jackson wrote: “Parking is rough in my neighborhood. I had to improvise and make a peace offering so that my janky neighbors don’t take my spot again. Hope this works.”

Not everyone is a fan of dibs. Just last week, the city said it took hundreds of complaints about dibs.

There is a city ordinance that says people may not store their personal belongings in the public way.

But typically, the Department of Streets and Sanitation will not remove dibs markers until the end of winter.

