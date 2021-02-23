3-year-old boy in remission from cancer meets Buzz Lightyear

National-World

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A three-year-old Howard County boy battling cancer got a surprise he’ll never forget from his favorite restaurant on Monday.

McDonald’s even served up a chance for two heroes to meet face to face for the very first time.

Two years ago this month, local McDonald’s superfan Christopher Milecki was diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer involving multiple rounds of chemotherapy. Since then, the community has taken care of the rest.

For Milecki and his family, the chiming of the Good News Bell at the Ronald McDonald House in Baltimore was something they didn’t think they’d hear at times.

The little boy’s battle with cancer was overwhelming. The chemotherapy took his har but not his spirit or his love for the Golden Arches.

“There’s so many different aspects of the McDonald’s corporation that got involved with our pediatric cancer journey, it’s just incredible,” his mom Mandi said.

When she reached out to say thank you, Buzz Lightyear himself showed up to meet Milecki. And the Space Ranger didn’t come empty-handed; he brought with him gifts, toys and a $500 gift card for more strawberry milkshakes.

“Pediatric cancer and pediatric illnesses have not stopped because of COVID, and so our job is to do what we always do and that’s to try to bring joy and happiness,” said Sandy Pagnotti with the Ronald McDonald House of Maryland.

Jeff Taylor and Casey Linthicum, local McDonald’s owners, said this is what they do.

“We give back to the community wherever we can, whenever we can,” they said.

On days when Milecki didn’t have the energy, a toy cash register inspired him to get out of bed.

“For a couple weeks, we didn’t know he was going to make it,” Mandi said. “I think as a family, to not know whether that’s going to be the outcome that you want is difficult. I’m so grateful for my family, our friends, the community and the support.”

As of last month, Milecki’s cancer is in remission.

