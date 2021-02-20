Kroger looking into data breach that impacted pharmacy customer

National-World

Atlanta (WGCL) — The Kroger Co. issued a notice advising of a data breach to its pharmacy customers.

According to a statement from Kroger, officials within the company were told about a data breach on January 23, 2021.

Kroger announced the incident was isolated to Accellion’s service, a third-party vendor.

The breach, Kroger reported, did not impact grocery store shoppers, and no credit or debit card information or customer account passwords were impacted.

Accellion was used by Kroger to secure file transfers.

“At this time, based on the information provided by Accellion and its own investigation, Kroger believes that less than 1% of its customers, specifically customers of Kroger Health and Money Services, have been impacted. In addition, current and certain former associates will be notified that certain HR records have been impacted,” the statement read.

Kroger announced protecting customer data is a priority and Kroger representatives will “directly contact all customers and associates who may have been affected to inform them of the incident. While Kroger has no indication of fraud or misuse of personal information as a result of this incident, out of an abundance of caution Kroger has arranged to offer credit monitoring to all affected individuals at no cost to them.”

Additional information and future updates can be found Kroger.com/AccellionIncident

