Two California residents arrested for quarantine violation

Honolulu (KITV) — On Thursday morning Special Agents from the AG’s Investigations Division arrested two Fresno, California residents for violating the state’s COVID-19 quarantine rules.

22-year-old Miriam Rosas and 34-year-old Abel Rosas were arrested after an alert had been sent out to Waikiki hotels.

Agents say the pair attempted to check into one hotel on Tuesday without evidence of a COVID-19 test or exemption. After being told they needed to go into mandatory quarantine they refused to check in and left.

The alert resulted in agents learning the couple’s location. They had checked into another hotel on the pretense of being Hawai’i residents.

Bail has been set at $2,000 each and as of now the pair were still in custody, unable to post bail.

