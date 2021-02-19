Prosecutors want bail conditions for US Capitol riot suspect

National-World

Washington, DC (WJZ) — A new motion filed Thursday outlines conditions prosecutors want US Capitol riot suspect Matthew Miller to follow if he is released from jail to await trial.

Some of those conditions are that Miller cannot apply for a passport, and must stay away from Washington, D.C.

Miller, who lives in Howard County, is accused of using a fire extinguisher to attack officers during the Jan. 6 riot.

He has pleaded not guilty.

