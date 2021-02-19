Cold weather taking its toll on cars, towing crews

National-World

LENEXA, Kansas (KCTV/KSMO ) — Road crews and towing companies are finishing up one of their busiest weeks ever.

Trucks with Santa Fe Towing have been out on the roads almost constantly since last weekend. A typical winter day may have about 100-120 tows, but this week they’re averaging 150-200 every day.

AAA Kansas also reports doubling their efforts. It says about 80 percent of their calls were for dead batteries or cold-weather-related engine failure.

Experts say drivers may have skipped getting routine maintenance done this year in the pandemic.

Santa Fe Towing says the extended snap of extreme temperatures takes a toll on batteries. And in this cold, there’s more pressure to get out to people when they’re stranded.

“We’re working as quickly as possible to get these people taken off the side of the road when it’s this cold. If they don’t have heat, they are our number one priority,” said Kaileigh Kupchin with Santa Fe Towing.

Santa Fe Towing asks people to remember to move over a lane when you see them working. They say focus on your driving and not what’s going on on the side of the road.

