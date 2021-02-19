2 people are killed in a military plane crash near Montgomery, Alabama

National-World

Two people were killed when a military plane crashed on Friday near the Montgomery Regional Airport in Alabama, according to the facility’s executive director Marshall Taggart, Jr.

The T-38 trainer jet assigned to the 14th Flying Training Wing crashed at about 5:30 p.m., according to a statement from the Air Force.

Taggart said the plane took off from Columbus, Mississippi and was on its way to Tallahassee, Florida before crashing adjacent to the airport. The 14th Flying Training Wing is based at Columbus Air Force Base.

Commercial flight operations were not disrupted due to the crash, Taggart said.

A safety investigation board will convene to investigate the accident, according to the Air Force.